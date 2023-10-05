50/50 Thursdays
Pat-N-da Pot spotted on Today Show supporting breast cancer awareness

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (KPLC) - A favorite local Cajun Creole chef, Pat Darbonne, was out on the plaza at the Today Show this morning with a special message.

Darbonne, also known as Pat-N-da Pot, has been a guest of anchor Hoda Kotb before, bringing Louisiana cooking all the way to New York.

She caught Kotb’s eye from the crowd today, and this time was extra special because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Darbonne was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago, and it’s a battle she intends to win.

“Hi! I’m feeling good! I’m beating it, I’m beating it!” she said this morning.

“Fighting cancer, beating it! She’s got some great spices, we call them Pat-n-da Pot. It’s Cajun garlic and it’s delicious. Go get ‘em, Pat!” Kotb said.

Darbonne lives in the Big Apple now but still comes home to visit Lake Charles. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, her famous Creole seasoning is being packaged in pink cans.

