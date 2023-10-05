LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be hosting a Rapid Response Worker Orientation for those workers affected by the closure of the Southwest Louisiana KFC restaurants.

The goal of this orientation is to provide dislocated workers with resources which will enable them to quickly transition to new employment. The meeting will include information on re-employment services such as:

Local Labor Market Information

Career Assessments

Resume Writing and Job Search Assistance

Career Counseling

Job Search Workshops

Training Opportunities

Unemployment Insurance Information

The meeting will be held in two sessions on Oct. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. or from 1-2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Workforce Commission offering new employment opportunities for KFC workers laid off (Louisiana Workforce Commission)

