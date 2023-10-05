50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Workforce Commission offering new employment opportunities for KFC workers laid off

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be hosting a Rapid Response Worker Orientation for those workers affected by the closure of the Southwest Louisiana KFC restaurants.

The goal of this orientation is to provide dislocated workers with resources which will enable them to quickly transition to new employment. The meeting will include information on re-employment services such as:

  • Local Labor Market Information
  • Career Assessments
  • Resume Writing and Job Search Assistance
  • Career Counseling
  • Job Search Workshops
  • Training Opportunities
  • Unemployment Insurance Information

The meeting will be held in two sessions on Oct. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. or from 1-2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Workforce Commission offering new employment opportunities for KFC workers laid off(Louisiana Workforce Commission)

