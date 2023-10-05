LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The 73rd annual Leesville Lions Club Rodeo kicks off Thursday, Oct. 5 with a parade through Leesville.

The competition continues through Saturday at the Vernon Parish Rodeo Arena. Each evening will feature Mutton busting at 6:30 and rodeo performances starting at 7:30. Events include bull riding, calf roping, bareback riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding.

Rodeo tickets are $12 from Lions Club members, queen contestants and select local businesses, or $15 at the gate. The rodeo benefits the Leesville Lions Club and funds donations to other organizations, including Vernon Parish 4H and Vernon Parish Special Olympics.

More information can be found on Facebook or the Lions Club website.

