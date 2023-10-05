50/50 Thursdays
Jennings tax preparer accused of fraud

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly costing Louisiana taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegitimate income tax refunds, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Investigators say that Anthony Larance Candler, Sr. submitted more than 200 fraudulent state tax returns on behalf of clients in 2020 and 2021 claiming deductions for more than $400,000 in fabricated business expenses.

Authorities say Chandler’s clients informed investigators that they did not provide Candler with any documentation for those claims and that he submitted the returns without their knowledge.

Candler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for filing or maintaining false public records, the illegal transfer of monetary funds, and computer rraud.

