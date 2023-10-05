50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 128th annual fair

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish kicked off its 128th annual fair in Jennings with rides, games and competitions.

We caught up with the judges of a booth contest for schools and organizations earlier today.

“We work for the Zigler Museum, so we see a lot of artists that come in from Louisiana and out of our state. So just to see the young ones put in their effort, it is an excellent idea because you see the artist, the artistic that comes up, you know,” fair judge Jannie Crochet said.

In the school booth competitions, Jennings Elementary and Welsh High School came out on top.

2023 Fair Booth Results: School Booths Elementary School Booths 1st-Jennings 2nd-Elton 3rd-Welsh Honorable Mention -...

Posted by Jeff Davis Parish Fair on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The festival continues with more events through Saturday.

