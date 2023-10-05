Hometown Hero - Carlene Blanding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When Carlene Blanding graduated from McNeese State University in 1992 with a degree in biology, she took her experience in ROTC and joined the Army.

“When I joined ROTC, came to McNeese, all of those things kind of coalesced,” said Blanding. “I realized I really wanted to serve, right, versus becoming a doctor. So my path changed a little. I got my commission and I joined the Army medical department where I served in a strictly medical environment for 30 years.”

Blanding developed her career in hospital administration.

Retired Col. Blanding served hospitals through out the U.S. Army (U.S. Army)

“I led the hospital at Ft. Polk, LA, which connected me back to McNeese. Because McNeese was part of the parish we were responsible for. So I got the opportunity to come to several games here. You know, sit in the president’s box to share our story at Ft. Polk.”

She served in Afghanistan in 2012 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“I was responsible for insuring that we had enough medics, physicians, nurses, all of the medical resources we needed to support our troops fighting in Afghanistan.”

Blanding ended her military career as administrator of Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

“I could not have selected a better ending to my career. Because all the things I have learned in those 30 years really came to bear in that moment when I had to lead a hospital through the pandemic.”

Col. Blanding retired from the Army and now works with the Shaw Industries Group in Georgia. Because of her shining example, Carlene Blanding was awarded the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award on September 30, 2023 by the McNeese Alumni Association.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.