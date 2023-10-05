Grants providing homeowners with new roofs to be available soon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program will open its second round of grants at noon on Oct. 16 for homeowners needing help repairing or replacing their roofs.

Homeowners must have a policy with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to apply for one of 1,000 grants available in the second round. Grants providing up to $10,000 will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The grant will cover the cost of reinforcing a roof using methods that meet or exceed the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, which includes strengthening a building against severe storms, high winds and wind driven rain. Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements and pay all costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Eligibility Requirements:

Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property if selected for a grant.

Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage if selected for a grant. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy. Contact your agent if you are unsure whether you have these coverages.

New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes do not qualify.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying the evaluation fee, which is typically between $300 and $500.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions on the LFHP website to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program. More information is available HERE.

