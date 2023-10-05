Golf tournament to be held to bring awareness to food insecurity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This Friday, Oct. 6, Second Harvest Food Bank will host its inaugural “Tee Off Against Hunger” Golf Tournament at Contraband Bayou Golf Club at L’Auberge, which aims to bring together community leaders, local businesses, and gold enthusiasts in a meaningful way to address a pressing issue in the community - food insecurity.

“We are honored to host this inaugural event and look forward to bringing the community together to make a difference in the lives of those in need,” said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “The golf tournament will be an opportunity for community members to rally together to bring awareness to the issue and raise vital funds to support Second Harvest’s mission to address food insecurity.”

Across Southwest Louisiana, the rising cost of food, housing, and utilities, coupled with low-wage jobs, have increased the need for emergency food assistance. Many families are seeking food assistance for the first time. Second Harvest, serving 23 parishes across Louisiana, provides critical food relief programs that tackle the fight against hunger.

Community events like the golf tournament are an essential part of hunger relief efforts, and the tournament will feature local dignitaries and several local sponsors, including Stine, Phillips 66, Cameron LNG, Blueprint Construction and Development, Benoit Motors, Citadel, Citgo, JRH Construction, Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Brashear Law, the Chamber of SWLA, CSE Federal Credit Union, Lamar, McNeese State University, Southwest Credit Union, and Sunbelt Rental.

According to recent data, Southwest Louisiana has an estimated food insecurity rate of 18.8%, which means that nearly one in seven individuals struggle to access enough food for an active, healthy life. All funds raised by the tournament will support Second Harvest’s mission to end hunger in Southwest Louisiana.

For more information on the Tee Off Against Hunger Golf Tournament, visit www.no-hunger.org/golf.

