First Alert Forecast: Getting some rain Thursday ahead of a cold front bringing cooler temps for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We’re getting ready to flip the switch into more normal Fall weather in Southwest Louisiana, but the rain comes first!

A line of showers and storms moving through early Thursday morning will continue to trail some showers behind it during the day even as is weakens on track further to the southeast. Low instability will cut down on the potential for stronger storm activity, but plenty of moisture will keep a chance for scattered showers and a few storms around through the early afternoon and possibly even into the evening for some. Just about everyone should see some rain before lunchtime, but we’re not expecting a washout for the whole day. Bottom line, you’ll want to bring that rain jacket or umbrella with you heading out the door.

Rain showers pass through today ahead of a cold front. (KPLC)

Temperatures for the day should be cooler as well thanks to showers and cloud cover, but by just how much will depend on whether clouds and rain are able to hold together for this afternoon. Right now, highs are expected to reach the mid 80′s by the late afternoon when clouds or rain should start thinning out. With that said, highs could easily be a few degrees lower if clouds hang around or higher if clouds and rain is not very widespread.

There are some indications that the front might try to briefly linger over our area, which could produce some very welcome extra rainfall. Once the rain passes, we have the actual front to look forward to. That will make its way through the area during the day Friday, and begin the process of ushering in drier and considerably cooler air.

The front will pass through by Friday bringing much cooler air behind it (KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the low/mid 60′s Saturday morning and 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s, possibly in the 70s if cloud cover lingers! Clouds may stick around at least through Saturday, and the close proximity to the jet stream also may allow a couple isolated showers during the day. But overall, rain chances will be low and basically gone by Sunday as even drier air moves in.

Mornings get colder for this weekend! (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Philippe as the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin, as well as a tropical wave leaving the African coast. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

