FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first real cold front arrives Friday with a cooler and drier weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cold front that will give us real fall weather this weekend is getting even closer to SWLA! After a wet Thursday, rain chances will decrease into Friday as drier air begins to approach. With that said, a couple isolated showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out along the front itself, but overall things will be much drier. Without as much rain, our temperatures will climb back into the mid 80′s, though if enough clouds hang around we may end up a few degrees cooler.

With less rain, temperatures should return to the 80's Friday with limited rain chances. (KPLC)

By Friday evening, the front pushes through and we’ll start seeing an increase in winds. Otherwise, temperatures should fall to the 70′s after sunset and make a comfortable evening for outdoor plans or high school football games.

Cooler and drier conditions push in behind the front this weekend. (KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the low/mid 60′s Saturday morning and 50s in most areas by Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low 80s, possibly in the 70s if cloud cover lingers! Some clouds may should stick around Saturday, and the close proximity to the jet stream also may allow a couple isolated showers during the day. But overall, rain chances will be low and basically gone by Sunday as even drier air moves in.

Highs will fall into the upper 70's and low 80's this weekend with much cooler lows. (KPLC)

This will easily be the nicest weather we’ve seen since the spring, though one negative will be the wind. Gusts will increase to over 20 mph by Saturday afternoon. Combined with the dry air and very low humidity, that will enhance the fire risk again even with the beneficial rains we saw Friday. So while you should definitely enjoy some time outdoors this weekend, please remain cautious in your activities.

In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Philippe as the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin, as well as a tropical wave leaving the African coast. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

