Environmentalists question safety of locating LNG facilities where wildfires occur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The thought of a raging wildfire getting close to an LNG facility sounds disastrous.

Environmentalists known as the Bucket Brigade raised that concern at a news conference Wednesday.

Cameron Parish resident John Allaire says he spent four days fighting wildfires that threatened his home and property. The land east of his home was green before wildfires. But pictures after the fires show a large area scorched. It burned all the way up to his property.

The scorched area is where a second LNG export facility is expected to locate. Allaire would prefer not to have the export facilities near his home. He fears wildfires near LNG could be disastrous.

“Methane’s a very small molecule and it’s going to leak, so they have leaks. Some they can fix; some they have to wait for shutdowns to fix. So, if you have this flaming ash in the air going over their 20-foot wall from 30 to 40, 50-foot flame, and I’ve seen it. Big chunks of flaming ash coming up out of these marshes during the fires,” said Allaire.

However, LNG industry expert Jason French says every facility is designed with sophisticated and robust fire protection suppression systems.

“Also, these systems are designed in such a way that you can isolate a problem drain hydrocarbons from any particular part of the facility you need to. So, if an area were being threatened by any incident they can drain that area, isolate, and drain that area quickly. Those are the type of technologies in place that prove the type of wildfires that have gone through Cameron parish would not present a risk to any of these facilities,” said French.

Environmentalists also want to read the facilities’ emergency response plans. But they say the plans are deemed confidential because they are paired with the companies’ security plans.

At last word there were three LNG export facilities operating in Louisiana and up to three under construction.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.