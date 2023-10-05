Elton Town Council approves additional raise for chief of police

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Elton’s mayor had her salary doubled two months into office, prompting the town’s police chief to also request a raise. Tonight the town council met to vote on whether or not to increase the pay for Chief Lemelle’s salary again.

Ordinances to increase both the chief of police and the mayor’s salary have previously been discussed. In March the council agreed to $3,200 a month for the mayor and about $3,100 for the chief. Chief Bruce Lemelle has been asking for a raise since last year.

“Last year, by November we brought it up with the old council and the budgets wouldn’t set right, so they was just waiting to see with the budget because we had, you know, clerk after clerk come in, we had a mayor resign,” said Lemelle. “The mayor pro temp that stepped in, she passed away, so it’s been constant transition going back and forth.”

The chief was previously making over $26,000 and was requesting a salary closer to $40,000. The council told Chief Lemelle they needed to get the budgets straight before giving him a raise. In March, his salary was raised to $38,000.

“When June or July come, we’ll probably give you another raise between 40 and 45,000, okay, so when September came, I’m like, hey, we supposed to bring it up in June or July, so that’s why we had the meeting and everything so now they approved it 40,000 a year,” Lemelle said.

According to the 2020 census, Elton has a population of 992 people. Other police chiefs and mayors in towns with similar populations make significantly less.

“Well, what I did, I called around to see who all had, you know, what was the salaries and all that around and I was kind of low, but hey, we’re a small town, it is what it is, you know,” said Lemelle. “For now, I’m happy with that, but you know it takes it takes time, steps, we’ll see how the revenue comes in, see how things progress.”

As for how Elton’s chief of police stacks up, his new current salary, $39,000, puts him making more than most of the chiefs of the towns smaller than Elton. These salary totals do not include the $7,200 in state supplemental pay that eligible law enforcement officers receive in addition to their salary.

