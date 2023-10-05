Boil advisory issued for Lake Arthur

LAKE ARHTUR, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for all residents in the town of Lake Arthur, according to town officials.

The town says due to repairs that were recently made to a six-inch water main line on 4th Street, a boil advisory is currently in effect for all residents.

In a statement on Facebook, town officials said the following regarding the recent water issues:

“In light of several recent water repairs which have required water being shut off... we totally understand the frustration and inconvenience that this causes.

We cannot predict when the leaks requiring repairs will spring up. But, we can assure you that our town employees, Mayor and Council work tirelessly to make sure the repairs are done as needed and do our best to get information out to residents.

Unfortunately, both our water system and sewer system infrastructures are aged. With age, comes wear and tear, thus problems. Please know that both of these systems are a priority for us and or on our forefront. However, as with any major projects, it will take time and money. We are consistently exploring all opportunities out there that may be able to assist us.

We will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of our Town.”

