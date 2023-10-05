DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of fuel from a convenience store in the 2200 block of La. 171 in DeRidder.

Beauregard Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in theft of fuel (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The theft occurred in two incidents, on Sept. 15 and 20.

The subject is a white female, who was driving a siler four-door sedan.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact their office at 337-463-3281.

