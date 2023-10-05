Beauregard Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in theft of fuel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of fuel from a convenience store in the 2200 block of La. 171 in DeRidder.
The theft occurred in two incidents, on Sept. 15 and 20.
The subject is a white female, who was driving a siler four-door sedan.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact their office at 337-463-3281.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.