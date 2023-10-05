$3M in additional disaster aid announced for Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,548,858 in disaster grant aid for Calcasieu Parish, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The grant aid is part of a $5 million FEMA package that has been earmarked for the following:

$3,362,076 to Calcasieu Parish for the elevation of 14 residential properties and the demolition of two structures.

$186,782 to Calcasieu Parish for management costs associated with the mitigation of 16 flood-prone structures.

$1,599,999 to the state of Louisiana to update the State of Louisiana Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.