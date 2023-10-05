50/50 Thursdays
$3M in additional disaster aid announced for Calcasieu Parish

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,548,858 in disaster grant aid for Calcasieu Parish, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The grant aid is part of a $5 million FEMA package that has been earmarked for the following:

  • $3,362,076 to Calcasieu Parish for the elevation of 14 residential properties and the demolition of two structures.
  • $186,782 to Calcasieu Parish for management costs associated with the mitigation of 16 flood-prone structures.
  • $1,599,999 to the state of Louisiana to update the State of Louisiana Hazard Mitigation Plan.

