Westlake to host new festival “West Fest” this Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A brand new music festival is coming to Pinderosa Park this Saturday, Oct. 7. Mayor Hal McMillin joined us this morning to give us all the details about “West Fest.”

The City of Westlake is excited to bring this new festival to Southwest Louisiana and provide live music, a petting zoo, food vendors, arts and crafts, and fun for the whole family.

Anyone can bring their family, lawn chairs, and even ice chests to the event from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free and will feature the following live performances:

Brad Brinkley

Kevin Barton

Clayton Rougeau

Sean Vidrine

Bryan Fontenot

Brian Racca Jr.

Joy Richardson

Paddio Daddios

Westlake High School Jazz Band

If you would like more information about the festival or would like to participate or be a vendor, you can contact Lori Peterson with the Westlake City Council at (337)377-7472.

Pinderosa Park is located at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake.

