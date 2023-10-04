Vote to oust Speaker McCarthy splits Louisiana’s congressional delegation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House majority leader Steve Scalise of Metairie has begun assessing his support among fellow GOP members as a potential replacement for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was deposed Tuesday (Oct. 3) according to Politico.com.

Scalise, along with fellow Louisiana Republican congressman Garret Graves, took to the House floor earlier Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to keep McCarthy from being voted out. Meanwhile, Democratic Louisiana congressman Troy Carter voted in favor of removing McCarthy.

“We’ve never seen this before in the history of America,” Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman said.

All Louisiana Republicans came to McCarthy’s defense, but he ultimately was unseated by a 216-210 vote. McCarthy said he would not run for the Speaker’s job again.

Scalise spoke highly of McCarthy just before the vote.

“One thing Speaker McCarthy embraced from Day 1 is to start making .. changes to this institution,” Scalise said. “Opening up the process. Allowing members to be more engaged. Having amendments come to the floor. Single-subject bills. Doing an appropriations bill.

“This house passed funding for over 70 percent of the government’s federal operation and it’s sitting over in the Senate, where they’ve passed zero, and we’re going to beat up each other and talk about our internal processes. ... Speaker McCarthy’s been leading at the top of the level to make sure that we have the tools to do our jobs in a different way than the House has done it before.”

Sherman said Scalise has a real chance to become the next Speaker.

“For a Republican who is conservative, Steve Scalise has chaired the powerful Republican study committee,” Sherman said. “He’s been in leadership. He was a loyal supporter of Donald Trump. He’s certainly a viable candidate to be Speaker of the House, for conservatives.”

Graves also praised McCarthy on the House floor, describing him as the best Speaker in history. Graves accused Florida Republican Matt Gaetz of forcing the vote on McCarthy’s leadership as a re-election fundraising ploy.

“Oh look, ‘Give me money. I filed a motion to vacate,’” Graves said mockingly. “Using official actions -- official actions -- to raise money. It’s disgusting. It’s what’s disgusting about Washington.”

Carter said in a statement that he voted against McCarthy because “this Speakership has been dysfunctional since Day 1.”

“Americans deserve better, and it is our job as elected officials to move our country forward,” Carter wrote. “The ‘House Republican Civil War’ we’re witnessing today is at best distasteful, and at worst defective.”

Sherman said the Republican Party needs to get on the same page.

“The triggering event was a temporary bill to fund government,” Sherman said. “But, really, it was this nine-month prolonged battle between different factions of the Republican Party.”

Sherman said there are two ways to become speaker.

“Come up with a bipartisan coalition right now which includes Democrats -- that’s highly unlikely right now,” he said. “Or, find a way to appease that minority group of Republicans who led to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, to put together a new coalition of Republicans.”

