Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur is coming into week six of the high school football season with a chip on their shoulder as they head into one of their biggest games of the season against the Barbe Buccaneers.

Head Coach of the Tors Cody Gueringer believes his team is close to getting over the hump, and made it clear that a rivalry game like this could be the step that they need to become the team he expects them to become.

“It’s super exciting and it’s at home, which is great for us to be able to have an environment like we do in our stadium, so it’ll be a great opportunity for us to play against a great opponent,” said Coach Gueringer. “Coach Owens (Barbe head coach) does a great job there, they’re coached up really well there schematically, offensively, defensively, special teams wise are really good as well, so it will be a great matchup for us and for Southwest Louisiana, last year was a great game so it will be a great challenge for us to be able to hopefully come out with the win.”

This rivalry has a rich tradition to it and over the last few seasons, the Tors have had success in the rivalry winning three out of the last four meetings. For the players, it is that success that gives them confidence as they get ready to play one of the biggest games of their entire careers.

“It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere and this will be the first time that we’ll get to play this game at home for the first time since I’ve been here, I’m excited and it gives me chills just thinking about the game, this team will fight back and to battle through adversity and that’s what’s going to be a big part of any game for us,” said senior defensive back Jace Keiser.

“It’s going to be a very phenomenal feeling getting out on that field to play a rivalry game at home and just to enjoy the crowd and just be able to use that momentum to win the game,” said senior safety Joshua Davis.

Even as the Tors have tried to navigate a tough start to their season, Gueringer has mad it clear that his teams energy has never waivered as they get ready for one of the biggest games of the year.

The team has a little pep in their step, we were pretty efficient this morning at practice, which is great so we’re looking to maximize those kids’ abilities and hopefully, we can get out to a faster start and be able to capitalize,” said Gueringer. “We just have to get off to a faster start with it all but yeah there’s a little more pep in their step, they’re excited because it is Barbe, but ultimately every single team that we play in this district is a great opponent and a challenge.”'

Sulphur is set to take on Barbe this Friday, with kick-off for the game set for 7:00 PM.

