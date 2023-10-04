Tellurian donates $1 million for LNG Center of Excellence and scholarships

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s LNG day at McNeese State University. It means an opportunity for students to learn about liquified natural gas and possible careers in the industry.

Students are aware of the impact LNG has on Southwest Louisiana.

Student Cierra George will be the first to graduate with a McNeese LNG Certificate.

“After graduation I plan to obtain my CPA and I will take that expertise and be a great contributor as far as understanding the lng accounting and the CO2 carbon capture and sustainability. We are the epic center of the LNG as far as making a difference in the world and it’s something I’m very passionate about it,” she said.

Executives with Tellurian spoke on a wide range of topics from why the area is the LNG epicenter of the country to what the future holds.

“I think today was a great opportunity. We had three executives from an lng company come into town and talk about the importance of developing a workforce pipeline here, talk about the importance of this industry globally, how significant it is, the big things it’s doing to tackle emissions, but those types of things and having these people here to was an important opportunity for the McNeese students.,” said French.

Tellurian owns Driftwood LNG production and export terminal being developed on 1200 acres southwest of Lake Charles near Carlyss. The company donated a million dollars to McNeese for scholarships and the LNG Center of Excellence.

McNeese President Daryl Burckel announced, “Today they have donated $1 million dollars toward our center. Thank you very much. This investment will be returned for you. We will have a return on your investment in our students. Thank you very much.”

They plan to break ground on the center of excellence by the end of the year.

The executives also gave students tips on how to be successful in their careers -- one of which was to hone their writing skills, saying it will help in any career they choose.

