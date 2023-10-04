Task force reviews living conditions and sentencing for teens in the justice system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For a while now we’ve heard a lot of back and forth over where to put minors in the justice system. But despite differences on the right and left, one thing everyone agrees on is making sure the conditions they live in are acceptable

Republican Senator Beth Mizell managed to pass a bill last session that created a special task force to look into the state’s standards when it comes to juveniles who’ve found themselves in the criminal justice system.

“I think we were able to cover a lot of areas where I’ve heard the concerns talked about. We have people who know a lot about what’s happening in the system, and they know how we can make it better,” said Sen. Mizell

Typically, with task forces like these, you tend to see a lot of elected officials on the panel. And there were concerns this task force would not have enough personal experience involved to offer sound advice. However several activists who work closely with kids in the system were brought on board.

“We came forward and asked if we could be of assistance and Sen. Mizell has welcomed us to the table,” said Director of the Justice Collaboration Will Harold.

“I think it’s gonna save a lot of grief on the other end if we have everybody’s input now and we’re hearing from people who are not typically sitting in agreement with green cards, we’re able to kinda go over a lot of the hurdles,” Sen. Mizell added.

This group is looking into not just the living conditions these teenagers find themselves in but also how long some of them have been in the system. And is the state doing enough to make sure they’re not in there longer than they need to be?

“Well, I think the consensus, and there clearly is a consensus in the room is that some of the kids are being detained for excessively long periods of time and should be getting alternative treatments and interventions at the community level,” Harold continued.

“You may have heard me ask him if we are keeping the juveniles longer than they’re supposed to be sentenced just like we do the adults and he said yes that’s happened, and that’s just not acceptable,” Sen. Mizell explained.

The task force says they plan to meet again hopefully sometime within the next month.

