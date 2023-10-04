50/50 Thursdays
SWLA has littering problem, Lake Charles mayor says

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter said today in a post to social media that Southwest Louisiana has a littering problem, and the solution may not be what you think.

While admitting litter is a problem throughout the state of Louisiana, Hunter said the key to curbing the issue lies in education at an early age. Hunter said he has been in conversation with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Calcasieu Parish School Board about implementing more litter education.

“The City is excited and eager to partner with agencies like these to have a long-term impact on this issue,” Hunter wrote.

Hunter and his administration said they will be taking additional efforts to tackle the issue, such as supplementing the State’s vegetation and litter maintenance along I-10 and 210. This would allow for extra cuts, vegetation controls, and litter pickups in all areas, including on and off ramps.

The City will also partner with Marshal Nate Keller’s office to provide for a dedicated Litter Enforcement Officer whose sole focus is on litter, and this officer will have the capability to issue tickets.

Furthermore, eight additional employees were recently hired for litter detail crews, and the City will offer overtime work on weekends to employees for extra litter detail crews. The City has also applied to the American Job Center for an additional litter detail crew.

Hunter stressed that though these are tangible solutions, the support of the public is needed.

They ask if you see someone littering, please call 337-493-LITR.

