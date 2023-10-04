50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2023.

Delores Marie Guidry Mauck, 61, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Miranda Elizabeth Smart, 37, Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Felix Mclean, 55, DeQuincy: Theft under $25,000; trespassing; contempt of court.

Austin Thomas Chenevert, 23, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Sean Rando Jerome Cox, 52, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Timothy Paul Jourdan, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dusty Keith Jinks, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jason Lamar Tucker, 34, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Another cloudy day ahead, with a chance for some isolated showers
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and humid ahead of cold front coming later this week
Majority leader Steve Scalise of Metairie is considered a leading candidate to replace ousted...
Vote to oust Speaker McCarthy splits Louisiana’s congressional delegation
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas
Dr. Loren Scott economic outlook for SWLA
Dr. Loren Scott economic outlook for SWLA