SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2023.

Delores Marie Guidry Mauck, 61, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Miranda Elizabeth Smart, 37, Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Felix Mclean, 55, DeQuincy: Theft under $25,000; trespassing; contempt of court.

Austin Thomas Chenevert, 23, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Sean Rando Jerome Cox, 52, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Timothy Paul Jourdan, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dusty Keith Jinks, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jason Lamar Tucker, 34, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.