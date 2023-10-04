50/50 Thursdays
Several McNeese Rodeo Team members place in first rodeo of season

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tatum, TX (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s rodeo team traveled to the Panola College Rodeo in Tatum, Texas, for the first rodeo of the season.

Several students on the men’s team placed in their respective competitions. In saddle bronc riding, Caleb Miller, of Welsh, placed first, Shea Fournier, of Raceland, placed second and Issac Richard, of Eunice, placed third. Fellow saddle bronc rider Conner Griffith, of Skullbone, Tennessee, placed eighth. In bareback riding, Kash Martin, of Lufkin, Texas, placed fifth. Kash Krogman, of Lufkin, Texas, placed second in bull riding. Brad Hesnor of Ville Platte, placed fifth in team roping.

On the women’s team, several students placed in goat tying including Kylee Cormier, of Iowa, who placed second, Katherine Moss, of Moss Bluff, who placed fifth and Kamryn Duncan, of Denham Springs, who placed sixth. Kylie Conner, of Welsh, placed eighth in barrel racing.

The rodeo team will compete Oct. 5-7, at the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo in Uvalde, Texas.

