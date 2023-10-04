Reports of smoke seen in areas of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department received calls of visible smoke in some areas of the city, but they assert there is no danger to the public.

A contractor working for the City is currently conducting a sewer system evaluation survey, and an important task of this survey involves “smoke testing” of the sewer line.

LC Fire said the smoke that can be seen in the area of this testing is non-toxic, harmless and odorless, and creates no fire hazard.

Contractors are notifying residents in the area of their work by placing notices on their doors.

