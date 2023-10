SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory for parts of Sulphur has been lifted, according to city officials.

Affected areas were Hazel Street to Prater Road and E. Napoleon Street to Interstate I-10.

Parts of Sulphur are under a precautionary boil advisory. The city says the affected area is from Hazel Street to Prater Road and E. Napoleon Street to Interstate I-10. (City of Sulphur)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.