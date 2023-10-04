Philippe moving north back into the Atlantic, the rest of the tropics staying quiet

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to trail heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward and Virgin Islands as it slowly moves to the north. Phillipe is located about 200 miles NNW of the Leeward islands, as it slowly drifts towards the northwest.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin to pick up speed and might see some slight strengthening as it heads generally north into the open Atlantic, steered by an upper-level trough. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA, but models are split on exactly which path it could take over or near Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Meanwhile the rest of the tropics have gone quiet for now, with no other areas are currently being watched for development in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

