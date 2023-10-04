50/50 Thursdays
Multiple KFC locations to close in SWLA

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to KFC’s website multiple Louisiana locations are set to be closed or have already been closed.

In Southwest Louisiana, the following locations are listed as closed on the company’s website:

  • KFC 2412 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
  • KFC 1400 N. Martin Luther King Highway, Lake Charles
  • KFC 1498 Elton Road, Jennings
  • KFC 812 Pine Street, DeRidder
  • KFC 2203 N. Parkerson Avenue, Crowley
  • KFC 1840 W. Laurel Avenue, Eunice

This is in addition to the closing of the Ruth Street location which KPLC reported on yesterday, Oct. 3.

