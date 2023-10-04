Multiple KFC locations to close in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to KFC’s website multiple Louisiana locations are set to be closed or have already been closed.

In Southwest Louisiana, the following locations are listed as closed on the company’s website:

KFC 2412 Ryan Street, Lake Charles

KFC 1400 N. Martin Luther King Highway, Lake Charles

KFC 1498 Elton Road, Jennings

KFC 812 Pine Street, DeRidder

KFC 2203 N. Parkerson Avenue, Crowley

KFC 1840 W. Laurel Avenue, Eunice

This is in addition to the closing of the Ruth Street location which KPLC reported on yesterday, Oct. 3.

