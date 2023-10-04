LEGAL CORNER: If a house I just rented has a mold issue, can I get my money back?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: On August 28th, I signed a lease to rent a house in Welsh, which was to start on September 1st. I was told that I could move in immediately and would not be charged for those days. I started moving in and cleaning up immediately. Before very long, my 4-year-old and 5-year-old began coughing and sneezing and their noses started running. I discovered mold in several areas. I immediately started moving out and had all my possessions out before September 1st.

I called the realtor in Lake Charles and told him about the mold issue and said that I did not want to risk my health or my kids’ health and wanted out of the lease. I told him I would gladly pay for the days I was moving in and cleaning, but I wanted my money back. There has been a refusal to refund any portion of my money and to terminate the lease. Is there anything I can do to get my money refunded?

ANSWER: A refund may be possible. However, once the lease agreement has been signed, the clauses and conditions contained within the contractual agreement are in place. This would require the terms for breaking the lease to commence, and these often include additional fees or months of rent to discontinue the lease itself.

Breaking a lease before the tenant moves in is considered an early termination. While no actual moving has occurred, the agreement usually commenced once a security deposit and application were completed. When a landlord does not provide habitable housing under local and state housing codes, a court would probably conclude that you have been “constructively evicted.” This means that the landlord, by supplying unlivable housing, has for all practical purposes “evicted” the tenant so the tenant has no further responsibility for the rent.

Louisiana law (La. Civ. Code art. 2694) sets specific requirements for the procedures a tenant must follow before moving out because of a major repair problem. The problem must be truly serious, such as mold, the lack of heat or other essential service. If an exception exists, such as an infestation of mold, then requirements likely will not apply.

The right of a tenant to force a landlord to maintain a livable rental is not waivable. For example, landlords cannot shrug off their habitability responsibilities in a “disclaimer” when the tenancy begins. Similarly, courts will not uphold any agreements between landlords and tenants to waive the warranty.

A landlord breaches the implied warranty of habitability when, because of the landlord’s inattention or negligence, a problem arises that would cause a reasonable tenant to be concerned for their health or safety.

Minor or cosmetic damage that does not affect health or safety does not constitute a breach of the implied warranty of habitability. A minor repair does not endanger the health or safety of a reasonable tenant or make a rental uninhabitable. “Constructive eviction” occurs when the landlord, by action or inaction, violates the tenant’s “peaceful possession” of the leased thing. It means that because of the landlord’s actions or inaction, the tenant is prevented from using the property. The tenant’s inability to use the property is like an eviction. So, a constructive eviction can be anything that interferes with the tenant’s use of the property. In the event of a constructive eviction, a tenant may attempt to cancel the lease or bring a lawsuit for damages.

Legal counsel should be consulted to discuss the specifics of this matter and all laws that may apply.

QUESTION: A custody agreement between a father and mother of a soon-to-be 16-year-old which involves a father who lives in Texas and a mom who lives in Louisiana has been effective since the child was three years old. Dad has visitation every 1st, 3rd, and 5th weekend of the month and every Thursday. The child now wants to get a part-time job in Louisiana that works around her school schedule. Dad has said this can occur only if it does not interfere with his time. I did speak with a Texas attorney on the matter and have insight regarding the Texas laws (this is where the custody and visitation order were done).

What can happen in Louisiana? Are there any repercussions towards me if she gets a job and cannot go to her dad’s because she has to work his weekends? If he calls the cops, what would the outcome be? Is my 16-year-old enough to make that decision if she wants to work instead of going to her dad’s?

ANSWER: The state that issued the custody order or judgment governs, and in this scenario, Texas would govern. If the work schedule interferes with the visitation order by the court, and if dad does not agree to an informal modification, then mom would likely need to file for a modification of the visitation portion of the custody order.

If there is a violation of the Texas court’s order, then dad may file to hold mom in contempt of court.

If the dad maintains his disagreement, and if the child does not return to dad on the days and/or times designated by the order or judgment, then law enforcement can be called. Law enforcement can direct that the child be sent to her dad, and it will more than likely require production of a copy of the order/judgment.

If a modification is filed, the 16-year-old may be old enough to have her preferences expressed at the appropriate time via the appropriate method acknowledged by Texas courts.

As usual, seek legal counsel and disclose all facts which will allow a more complete analysis. Follow up with Texas counsel.

