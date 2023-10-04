The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

50/50 Thursdays
By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

