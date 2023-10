VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival is in full swing today on the Vernon Parish fairgrounds.

The festival is held Oct. 4-8 and includes live music and DJs, roping contests, livestock, vendors and more.

There are special admissions for senior citizens, military and students, each on a respective day of the fair.

West Louisiana Forestry Festival 2023 schedule (West Louisiana Forestry Festival)

