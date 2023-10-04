FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase some Thursday before the first true cold front arrives Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The transition to more typical fall-weather begins Thursday, and starts with a better chance for rain. By early Thursday morning, we’ll see a line of showers and storms develop in eastern Texas well ahead of the approaching cold front. Models indicate that activity should weaken on approach to the area due to a lack of instability. However, we will have a decent amount of moisture available, which could be enough to provide scattered-to-numerous shower activity from the mid-morning into the early afternoon.

Some showers and embedded downpours are possible during the first half of the day Thursday. (KPLC)

Should this happen, that would keep our temperatures down as well. Right now, highs are expected to reach the mid 80′s by the late afternoon where clouds or rain should begin to disperse. With that said, highs could easily be a few degrees lower if clouds hang around or higher if clouds and rain is not very widespread. The bottom line is while we’re not expecting a washout scenario, it will be a good idea to at least keep an umbrella handy for the first half of the day and be careful on the roads during the morning commute.

Our attention then turns to the front itself. That will make its way through the area during the day Friday, and begin the process of ushering in drier and considerably cooler air.

Our first real true cold front pushes through Friday and ushers in cooler air by the weekend. (KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the low/mid 60′s Saturday morning and 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Saturday, and the close proximity to the jet stream also may allow a couple isolated showers during the day. But overall, rain chances will be low and even lower by Sunday as even drier air moves in.

Morning lows will fall back into the 50's by Sunday morning. (KPLC)

The tropics remain mostly quiet as Tropical Storm Philippe is still the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

