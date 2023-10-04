50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase some Thursday before the first true cold front arrives Friday

Some better rain chances return Thursday as we wait for the first stronger cold front of the fall.
By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The transition to more typical fall-weather begins Thursday, and starts with a better chance for rain. By early Thursday morning, we’ll see a line of showers and storms develop in eastern Texas well ahead of the approaching cold front. Models indicate that activity should weaken on approach to the area due to a lack of instability. However, we will have a decent amount of moisture available, which could be enough to provide scattered-to-numerous shower activity from the mid-morning into the early afternoon.

Some showers and embedded downpours are possible during the first half of the day Thursday.
Some showers and embedded downpours are possible during the first half of the day Thursday.(KPLC)

Should this happen, that would keep our temperatures down as well. Right now, highs are expected to reach the mid 80′s by the late afternoon where clouds or rain should begin to disperse. With that said, highs could easily be a few degrees lower if clouds hang around or higher if clouds and rain is not very widespread. The bottom line is while we’re not expecting a washout scenario, it will be a good idea to at least keep an umbrella handy for the first half of the day and be careful on the roads during the morning commute.

Our attention then turns to the front itself. That will make its way through the area during the day Friday, and begin the process of ushering in drier and considerably cooler air.

Our first real true cold front pushes through Friday and ushers in cooler air by the weekend.
Our first real true cold front pushes through Friday and ushers in cooler air by the weekend.(KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the low/mid 60′s Saturday morning and 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Saturday, and the close proximity to the jet stream also may allow a couple isolated showers during the day. But overall, rain chances will be low and even lower by Sunday as even drier air moves in.

Morning lows will fall back into the 50's by Sunday morning.
Morning lows will fall back into the 50's by Sunday morning.(KPLC)

The tropics remain mostly quiet as Tropical Storm Philippe is still the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Another cloudy day ahead, with a chance for some isolated showers
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and humid ahead of cold front coming later this week
Some better rain chances return Thursday as we wait for the first stronger cold front of the...
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC first Alert Forecast
Somewhat increased rain chances return Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe moving north back into the Atlantic, the rest of the tropics staying quiet