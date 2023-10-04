First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and humid ahead of cold front coming later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity continues to rise across Southwest Louisiana, with a steady southeastern breeze pushing more moisture over the area.

Our freshly returned humid conditions won’t be going anywhere for the time being, but that’s not to say we’re looking at oppressive heat. Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, with abundant cloud cover for many and the constant influx of moisture from the south helping to give us a shot at a few isolated showers, with the small chance for one or two thunderstorms. In general, rain chances will stay limited. The extra cloud cover and overall breezy conditions will help keep the afternoon a little less hot, with highs expected near 90°.

Another cloudy day ahead, with a chance for some isolated showers (KPLC)

Lows will stay warmer in the 70′s overnight with the high humidity.

An approaching cold front will likely spark a few showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday morning and continuing into Friday. Though the chance looks to be somewhat low overall, models have trended upward with rain chances on Thursday into Thursday night, and currently are holding out for some scattered showers and storms. That said, we are not looking at an increased risk for severe weather. The front should move though sometime early Friday with noticeably cooler air behind it.

A cold front will approach the area this week, possibly sparking some activity Thursday into Friday (KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Sunday and that could complicate the temperature forecast a bit. This could keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast for Saturday, but could be inhibited by dry air.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain mostly quiet as Tropical Storm Philippe is still the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

