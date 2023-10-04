50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with annual parade

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The theme of this year’s Beauregard Parish Fair is “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Agriculture.”

Excited residents gathered in downtown DeRidder this evening for the annual fair parade, kicking off a series of festivities all week.

Families gathered as pilots did a flyover of the event.

Local bands were featured marching to cadence, as the crowd enjoyed the beat of the drum.

Colorful floats captured the children’s imaginations.

The fair continues through Saturday.

