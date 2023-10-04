94th annual Beauregard Parish Fair jam-packed with festivities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair is celebrating its 94th year, and this year’s theme is life, liberty, and the pursuit of agriculture.

“It means a lot to our community, we have a lot of farmers and agriculture, not only with agriculture but livestock as well,” Fair board member LeeAnn Cooley said.

Livestock and other animals are being shown for competition but they also serve as a way to educate kids in 4-H.

“They’re learning that life skill, how to care for something grooming and the things that are important that I think sometimes we lost in life,” 4-H youth development agent Mike Lavergne said.

The annual fair has a way of bringing everyone together. Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford has witnessed the fair become a core part of the community.

“I’ve been personally coming to this fair since I was a little kid and I’ve watched it grow every year and then we went through the COVID years when we weren’t able to have it,” Herford said. “I mean the first year afterward, it just blew up people were so ready to come out and socialize and be around people they haven’t seen in a long time.”

From petting zoos to exhibits of all sorts, the fair is an opportunity to try new things.

“Some kids have never seen animals before, especially not touched them and this is hands-on and educational they love it,” Michelle Harper, owner of Chelly’s petting zoo, said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fair without rides and food but there are also some events that are sure to attract a big crowd.

“We have some local bands that will be playing and also some goat roping and mutton-bustin that will be taking place that evening a lot of kids will be coming out to the mutton-bustin,” Cooley said.

The fair will run through Saturday, Oct. 7.

