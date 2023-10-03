Vote expected on Elton police chief salary

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A final vote is expected on Wednesday, Oct. 4, regarding a pay increase for the town’s police chief at the Elton Town Council Meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Elton City Hall on 1302 Main Street.

Ordinances to increase both the Chief of Police and the Mayor’s salary have previously been discussed. In March, the council agreed to $3,200 a month for the mayor and about $3,100 for the chief. The council also said they would like to see improvement in crime, and they would revisit the topic in about six months.

Before the first increase, Chief Bruce Lemelle was making over $26,000. That number went to $38,000 in March, and after the special meeting, the council agreed to bump it again to about $40,000 annually.

