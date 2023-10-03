50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2023.

Broderick Amos Orenthal Neal, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jamaris Tyvon Melanson, 26, Jennings: Burglary.

Corey Lee Laborde, 38, Westlake: Domestic abuse; battery.

Trakeyvan Dejay Handy, 24, Crowley: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Jeremy James Lafleur, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

William Henry Carter, 31, Ridgeland, MS: Aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; resisting an officer.

Warren Anthony Payne, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; resisting an officer.

John Calvert Pullam, 35, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated mark; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Richard Kelton Rucker, 43, Katy, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth $1,500 or more (2 charges).

Brock Hunter Bellard, 20, DeQuincy: Felony carnal knowledge of juveniles.

Billy Wayne Dixon, 35, Bogalusa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

JJ Calvert Breaux, 56, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Rose Anne Young, 66, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

