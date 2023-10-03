50/50 Thursdays
Philippe on track to move north into the Atlantic, no other systems in the tropics for now.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands even against strong northwesterly wind shear. Phillipe is located about 45 miles east of the St. Martin, as it slowly drifts towards the northwest.

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin to pick up speed and might see some slight strengthening as it heads generally north into the open Atlantic, steered by an upper-level trough. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA, but might skim Bermuda by the weekend.

Meanwhile the rest of the tropics have gone quiet for now, with no other areas are currently being watched for development in the Atlantic basin.

