Philippe on track to move north into the Atlantic, no other systems in the tropics for now.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands even against strong northwesterly wind shear. Phillipe is located about 45 miles east of the St. Martin, as it slowly drifts towards the northwest.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin to pick up speed and might see some slight strengthening as it heads generally north into the open Atlantic, steered by an upper-level trough. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA, but might skim Bermuda by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

Meanwhile the rest of the tropics have gone quiet for now, with no other areas are currently being watched for development in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

