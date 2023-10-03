McNeese looking to regroup after conference opening loss to Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are rolling into week six of the college football season sitting in an uncomfortable spot at (0-5) after losing their conference opener 31-10 to Nicholls at home.

Now the Cowboys will be tasked with heading back on the road once for the fourth time of the season so far and head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff made it clear that he and his staff still believe that they can get this team moving in the right direction.

“I told the team this after the game Saturday, I am very thankful for what I have in my life and what’s around me and what I do for a living just because we’re going through tough times right now is not going to change who I am or how I approach things and I know as a staff, what we do is right, it has worked and we have won a lot of football games at a lot of different places,” said Coach Goff. “I’m not going to let the struggles take the joy away from me coaching these young men and trying to have a positive impact, we’re just going to keep coaching with heart and we’ll get through this storm at some point.”

A big reason for the loss this past weekend was the team’s struggles with penalties as they had a season-high 11 for nearly 100 total yards.

“We definitely had seven bad penalties that we made, but the penalties, the 100 yards hurt us bad, and I mean we did a lot better holding our opponent in yardage, but you get it right back in the penalties and that hurts and we just did not for whatever reason, play clean football,” said Goff. “We hadn’t had that many penalties in football games I don’t even think ever here you know but we have to do better in that area.”

The Cowboys will have to make those corrections quickly as they are set to travel to the Lone Star State to take on Texas A&M-Commerce, with the kick-off for that game set for 7:00 PM on Saturday.

