50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Long-time elected official Elcie Guillory to be laid to rest

Guillory is standing in the center on the back row. He was gathered with members of the local...
Guillory is standing in the center on the back row. He was gathered with members of the local black caucus around 1996.(kplc files)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This week those who have known Elcie Guillory over the years are preparing to say goodbye to him. The long-time public servant will be laid to rest at the end of the week.

Guillory served thirty-one years as an elected official, first on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury where he served for 17 years. Then he served fourteen consecutive years as a state representative until term limits prevented him from seeking re-election.

Guillory enjoyed public service and helping provide relief to those struggling.

“We had a severe drainage program. We had people flooding out here every three years, at least 3 - 4 feet of water in the low north end of town. We were able to put a pumping station there and that has eliminated the flooding in those homes ever since we put that pumping station there,” he said.

His commitment to health care is one of the things he’ll be remembered for.

" I was raised up in a family of twelve children and we had some tough times. Many times we needed to go to the doctor and weren’t able because we didn’t have the money to do it and I said if ever I’m able I certainly wouldn’t like to help people in that situation,” said Guillory, in a 2008 interview.

Guillory lived through times of racial strife, and sometimes shared his perspective.

“They had colored and they had white. Well, accidentally the sign fell off that said ‘colored.’ and I wind up in a white bathroom. They told me if it ever happened again, you will be fired,” he said.

As he left office, he shared words of wisdom.

“If you’re going to represent people, then you need to care for people. You need to let people know that you’re going to do your very best at representing them,” he said.

Guillory would have turned 90 in December.

Service times and the obituary are here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Boil advisory explainer
DOTD official discusses the progress of the latest construction work at Bundick lake in...
Bundick lake repairs
Child struck by vehicle in Sulphur
Honoring the life and legacy of Elcie Guillory
Honoring the life and legacy of Elcie Guillory