Long-time elected official Elcie Guillory to be laid to rest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This week those who have known Elcie Guillory over the years are preparing to say goodbye to him. The long-time public servant will be laid to rest at the end of the week.

Guillory served thirty-one years as an elected official, first on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury where he served for 17 years. Then he served fourteen consecutive years as a state representative until term limits prevented him from seeking re-election.

Guillory enjoyed public service and helping provide relief to those struggling.

“We had a severe drainage program. We had people flooding out here every three years, at least 3 - 4 feet of water in the low north end of town. We were able to put a pumping station there and that has eliminated the flooding in those homes ever since we put that pumping station there,” he said.

His commitment to health care is one of the things he’ll be remembered for.

" I was raised up in a family of twelve children and we had some tough times. Many times we needed to go to the doctor and weren’t able because we didn’t have the money to do it and I said if ever I’m able I certainly wouldn’t like to help people in that situation,” said Guillory, in a 2008 interview.

Guillory lived through times of racial strife, and sometimes shared his perspective.

“They had colored and they had white. Well, accidentally the sign fell off that said ‘colored.’ and I wind up in a white bathroom. They told me if it ever happened again, you will be fired,” he said.

As he left office, he shared words of wisdom.

“If you’re going to represent people, then you need to care for people. You need to let people know that you’re going to do your very best at representing them,” he said.

Guillory would have turned 90 in December.

