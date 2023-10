SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - KFC on Ruth Street in Sulphur is closing, both workers and the owners said.

An employee who answered the phone said workers were told without notice the store was closing. Some are being paid for vacation and PTO, the worker said.

The employees were being paid Tuesday to break down the store.

The owner declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.