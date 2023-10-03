Jennings church target of obscene and ungodly vandalism

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jesus Worship Center was targeted twice with ungodly and obscene vandalism just days apart.

“To us, it wasn’t a coincidence that this would occur at the same time as the church is growing,” pastor Clifton LeJeune said.

LeJeune said a technician who came to the church early Saturday first noticed the markings at the church on Hwy 26.

“He said the building, there’s graffiti on it,” LeJeune said. “And then they sent a picture of it and the picture had the phrase ‘devil has risen’ with the initials E.P. on it.”

Security footage from that morning appears to have caught the suspects red-handed.

LeJeune told 7News he believes the two men in the video are the same suspects who tagged their other property on Curtis Street again in red spray paint Monday morning.

At the Jesus Worship Center’s south campus, the smell of fresh paint still lingered Tuesday afternoon as the church had covered up the images and messages left behind by the vandals.

The defaced buildings weren’t the only unusual happenings for the church over the last few days.

“We had another weird thing that occurred between the two services,” LeJeune said. “Between 9 a.m. service and the 11 a.m. service an individual who was probably high on drugs showed up probably about 11:05 and there was an altercation in the parking lot. Our head usher and security team took care of it but he had to be handcuffed and taken away by police.”

Jaret Jay Simar, 35, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Jesus Worship Center in reference to the altercation in the parking lot. The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office said Simar was detained by an off-duty Louisiana State Trooper while deputies were en route.

Simar was charged with battery of a police officer and disturbing the peace by a fistic encounter. JDSO said the incident began with Simar’s mother screaming for help, stating her son, Simar, was crazy, and she was running from him. The off-duty Trooper and two other security team members from the church detained Simar after a short struggle, where Simar struck the Trooper in the eye. The Trooper and two team members placed him in cuffs and held him until deputies arrived.

“And then we have another,” LeJeune said. “One of our leaders has a large shank basically...it’s half of a pair of scissors, an 8-inch pair of scissors, that’s through his back tire. and then another leader has a trampoline in his backyard set on fire eight feet from his home.”

LeJeune said despite any wrongdoing, he stands by his no-judgment mantra.

“Of course whoever did this they’re absolutely welcome here,” he said. “In fact, they’ll probably be here within the next 6 months. The gentlemen [Simar] that had an altercation in the parking lot here on Sunday that had to be arrested and hauled off to jail, he’ll probably be back here in this church in 6 months to a year worshiping. He’ll sit right there with his mother and his brothers.”

He expressed these incidents only make the church more unified and their faith even stronger.

While no arrests have been made yet in the vandalism investigation, the sheriff’s office said detectives are interviewing people.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.