‘Jennings Alive’ event returning for another year

JENNING, La. (KPLC) - Come out to the annual Jennings Alive festival and enjoy a market of over 75 craft, food, and retail vendors on Oct. 28, 2023.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Jennings, from Plaquemine Street to Academy Avenue.

Live music will begin at noon with The Eighties Experience, continuing with Jamie Bergeron at 3 p.m., Buddy Andrews at 5 p.m., and Colby Latiolais at 7 p.m.

There is no fee to attend the event, and all are invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.