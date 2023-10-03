50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Jennings Alive’ event returning for another year

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNING, La. (KPLC) - Come out to the annual Jennings Alive festival and enjoy a market of over 75 craft, food, and retail vendors on Oct. 28, 2023.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Jennings, from Plaquemine Street to Academy Avenue.

Live music will begin at noon with The Eighties Experience, continuing with Jamie Bergeron at 3 p.m., Buddy Andrews at 5 p.m., and Colby Latiolais at 7 p.m.

There is no fee to attend the event, and all are invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Cal-Cam fair officials, inspectors working to get rides in compliance
Cal-Cam Fair to be held this weekend
Habibi Shrine Circus
Habibi Shrine Circus in town this weekend
Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake
Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake
Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake
Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake