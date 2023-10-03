Habibi Shrine Circus in town this weekend
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Habibi Shrine Circus is coming to Lake Charles this weekend.
The circus will hold five shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center over two days, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
- 10 a.m.
- 2 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
- 2 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
TICKETS
- Children 12 and under: Free.
- 13-17 years old: $15.
- Adults: $25.
