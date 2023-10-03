Habibi Shrine Circus in town this weekend

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Habibi Shrine Circus is coming to Lake Charles this weekend.

The circus will hold five shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center over two days, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

  • 10 a.m.
  • 2 p.m.
  • 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

  • 2 p.m.
  • 6 p.m.

TICKETS

  • Children 12 and under: Free.
  • 13-17 years old: $15.
  • Adults: $25.
The Habibi Shrine Circus will be in Lake Charles on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
The Habibi Shrine Circus will be in Lake Charles on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.(Habibi Shrine Circus)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake

Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Put on your dancing shoes because Bayouland Ballroom is offering free country and western dance lessons.

News

Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake

Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Health Headlines: New research on cause of endometriosis

Health Headlines: New research on cause of endometriosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Kitchens
About one in every 10 women will experience a painful condition called Endometriosis during their reproductive years.

News

Health Headlines: New research on cause of endometriosis

Health Headlines: New research on cause of endometriosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Latest News

Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Philippe

Philippe on track to move north into the Atlantic, no other systems in the tropics for now.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Philippe will remain far away from SWLA, with the tropics quiet otherwise.

Forecast

Partly cloudy for this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible

First Alert Forecast: Warm with humidity on the rise, cold front approaching later this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
The weather will be starting to get less comfortable outside in Southwest Louisiana with humidity returning to the area over the next several days. A cold front approaching late this week will dry things out and bring some Fall temps.

News

Early voting for Oct. 14 election availible all week

Early voting for Oct. 14 election availible all week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angelica Butine
The Oct. 14 election is quickly approaching and so is the deadline to cast your vote before election day.

News

Early voting for Oct. 14 election availible all week

Early voting for Oct. 14 election availible all week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.

Small wildfire contained near West Burton Street

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.

News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.

Leesville under boil advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.