Habibi Shrine Circus in town this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Habibi Shrine Circus is coming to Lake Charles this weekend.

The circus will hold five shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center over two days, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

10 a.m.

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

TICKETS

Children 12 and under: Free.

13-17 years old: $15.

Adults: $25.

The Habibi Shrine Circus will be in Lake Charles on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. (Habibi Shrine Circus)

