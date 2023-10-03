First Alert Forecast: Warm with humidity on the rise, cold front approaching later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The weather will be starting to get less comfortable outside in Southwest Louisiana with humidity returning to the area over the next several days.

Tuesday will have a bit more cloudiness on tap compared to Monday as humidity starts to pick up across the area. This will make it a little more uncomfortable outside, but the extra shade should help afternoon temps stay in the lower 90′s to even upper 80′s for some. Rain chances still look to stay mostly limited, but a few isolated showers have the potential to develop with a few bigger moisture packets moving in from the south.

Partly cloudy for this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible (KPLC)

Overnight temperatures will be rising a little for the next few days as the humidity increases, especially along the coastline. Wednesday will see similar conditions as the humidity climbs higher.

An approaching cold front will likely spark a few showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday. Unfortunately, models are trending downward with any potential rain. The front should move though sometime Friday or Friday night with noticeably cooler air behind it to usher in some Fall temperatures.

A cold front is slowly approaching for late in the week, but for now humidity will be on the rise (KPLC)

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Sunday and that could complicate the temperature forecast a bit.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics getting quiet as Tropical Storm Philippe is still the only named storm currently in the Atlantic basin. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.