First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions will continue until the cold front arrives later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected the humidity returned Tuesday and it is here to stay until the next cold front arrives later this week.

Wednesday will likely look much like Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and possibly a few isolated showers; overall the rain chances will be limited. Temperatures will be warm and humid with lows in the 70s and highs near 90 degrees.

An approaching cold front will likely spark a few showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday. Though the chance looks to be very low at 20% both days. Models have trended upward with rain chances on Thursday into Thursday night, for now though the forecast will remain at 20% due to uncertainty. The front should move though sometime early Friday with noticeably cooler air behind the front.

This will be our first true cold front of the season with lows reaching the 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Sunday and that could complicate the temperature forecast a bit. Due to overcast conditions possibly lingering into Saturday the forecast will carry a 20% chance of rain, but it is possible the dry air could prevent any rain from occurring.

The nice weather should stick around into early next week with conditions gradually moderating by mid to late next week.

