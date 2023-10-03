Early voting for Oct. 14 election availible all week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Oct. 14 election is quickly approaching and so is the deadline to cast your vote before election day. Early voting began on Saturday, Sept. 30, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Kim Fontenot works at the Registrar of Voters office and reminds residents that if they don’t vote in elections, it’s hard to complain about the results. And that’s why they want to give everyone as much of a chance to exercise their right as possible.

“You never know what’s going to happen on Election Day. You don’t want to see that it’s eight o’clock and realize you forgot to vote,” said Fontenot.

Residents can also find out what’s on their ballot ahead of time online.

“They can find out the precinct. They can go to geuaxvote.com and download a sample ballot,” says Fontenot. “It’s not a small ballot.”

Just like on election day, early voters will be asked to show a photo ID when they vote. Accepted forms of voter ID include a driver’s license, Louisiana special identification card, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or any other generally recognized ID card that contains the name and signature of the voter. If you do not have an accepted ID, you may still vote by signing a voter ID affidavit.

You can find a listing of all the available early voting locations in Louisiana HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.