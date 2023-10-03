Child hit by vehicle in Sulphur; residents hoping incident sparks change

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A child was struck by a vehicle Monday after school in Sulphur, and police told us today the child’s injuries are not life-threatening. We have found that many residents are concerned and hoping the incident sparks change.

Jordan Nelson said she was walking her children home from school when she saw a child hit by a vehicle. She said about 30 kids in the area walk to school.

“It’s terrible that it has come to a child getting hit in order for this to happen, but I really hope now that we get the proper things in place for our kids to go to school and be safe, because if our kids can’t go to school and be safe, where else can they be safe at?” Nelson said.

She said she has children of her own, and this situation makes it unsettling.

”It’s very, you know, unsettling, especially when I have two kids. You know, mine stay there, but what happens that one day that the kid doesn’t stay there, are we gonna have the same thing happen again, are we going to do something different about it?” Nelson said.

Anthony Matthews has been a resident of the area for four years and said these are not the same times he grew up in. He said it is a lot more dangerous.

“That’s a tragedy, that’s a tragedy and whether it’s an accident or not, its a child, it’s an innocent soul,” he said.

Matthews said how people drive in the area has been a problem for a while.

“It’s a lot of carelessness, a lot of people don’t pay attention to what’s going on on the road. They drive like they got their driver’s license out of a Cracker Jack box,” he said.

Nelson said her children will only be allowed to play in the backyard of their home until some changes are made.

“It’s really upsetting that it had to come down to a child getting hurt in order for there to be oh okay we need somebody on this street.”

7NEWS reached out to the Sulphur Police Department, and officials said there will be an increase in police patrols in the area before and after school.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone will face charges. We will keep you updated when we have that information.

