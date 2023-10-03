Cal-Cam Fair to be held this weekend
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Cal Cam Fair will be celebrating their 101st anniversary this week. The event is a Fall tradition, and it will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 5-8.
The event will be at the West Cal Arena & Events Center at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur. Parking is free, but admission and ride bracelet prices vary by day.
Schedule
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Exhibits only - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Gates Open at 4 PM. Rides from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Miss/Miss Cal Cam Fair Pageant, Center Stage at 7 p.m.
Friday, October 6, 2023
- 10 am - Noon - Gates open for Special Citizens, w/Music by Larry Carrol
- Gates Open at noon - $10 rides from 5 p.m. - midnight
- Bingo 1-3 p.m.
- Gospel Showcase 5 p.m.
- Cal-Cam’s Got Talent 7 p.m.
- Music Concerts
Robby Collins 8:30 pm
Damon Troy from 9:30 p.m.
Caden Gillard 10:45 p.m.-midnight
Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Gates Open at 11 a.m. $10 rides from 5 p.m.-midnight. Gates close at midnight.
- 8-9:30 a.m. - Registration and Weight In
- 10 a.m. - Sheep Showmanship
- 11 a.m. - High School Show Choirs (SHS, SLCHS, BCHS and BHS)
- Noon - Children’s Cooking Contest and Goat Showmanship
- 1 p.m. - Pig Showmanship
- 4 p.m. - Essay Contest Awards
- 7 p.m. - Invitational Bullfight followed by Bri & The No Good Band
Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Gates open at Noon. Rides from 12-5 p.m. Gates Close 5 p.m. Free Admission - “Family Fun Day” sponsored by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
- 9-10 a.m. - Beef Registration and Check In
- 9 a.m. - Exhibit Pick Up
- 11 a.m. - Beef Showmanship, Market Steer & Breeding
- Noon - Diaper Derby
- 1:30 p.m. - Corn Dog Eating Contest (check in at 1 pm)
Friday, October 13, 202312:30 PM - Parade to follow Sulphur High School Homecoming Parade
Hours of Operation and Admission:
Thursday: Gates Open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $5 per person.
Friday: Gates open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $10 per person.
Saturday: Gates open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $10 per person.
Sunday: Gates open at Noon. Rides from Noon-5 PM. Entry is FREE.
Ride Bracelets are Available at the Carnival
Follow for more info on the Cal Cam Fair Facebook page.
