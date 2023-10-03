Cal-Cam Fair to be held this weekend

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Cal Cam Fair will be celebrating their 101st anniversary this week. The event is a Fall tradition, and it will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 5-8.

The event will be at the West Cal Arena & Events Center at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur. Parking is free, but admission and ride bracelet prices vary by day.

Schedule

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Exhibits only - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Gates Open at 4 PM. Rides from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Miss/Miss Cal Cam Fair Pageant, Center Stage at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 2023

10 am - Noon - Gates open for Special Citizens, w/Music by Larry Carrol

Gates Open at noon - $10 rides from 5 p.m. - midnight

Bingo 1-3 p.m.

Gospel Showcase 5 p.m.

Cal-Cam’s Got Talent 7 p.m.

Music Concerts

Robby Collins 8:30 pm

Damon Troy from 9:30 p.m.

Caden Gillard 10:45 p.m.-midnight



Saturday, October 7, 2023

Gates Open at 11 a.m. $10 rides from 5 p.m.-midnight. Gates close at midnight.

8-9:30 a.m. - Registration and Weight In

10 a.m. - Sheep Showmanship

11 a.m. - High School Show Choirs (SHS, SLCHS, BCHS and BHS)

Noon - Children’s Cooking Contest and Goat Showmanship

1 p.m. - Pig Showmanship

4 p.m. - Essay Contest Awards

7 p.m. - Invitational Bullfight followed by Bri & The No Good Band

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Gates open at Noon. Rides from 12-5 p.m. Gates Close 5 p.m. Free Admission - “Family Fun Day” sponsored by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

9-10 a.m. - Beef Registration and Check In

9 a.m. - Exhibit Pick Up

11 a.m. - Beef Showmanship, Market Steer & Breeding

Noon - Diaper Derby

1:30 p.m. - Corn Dog Eating Contest (check in at 1 pm)

Friday, October 13, 202312:30 PM - Parade to follow Sulphur High School Homecoming Parade

Hours of Operation and Admission:

Thursday: Gates Open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $5 per person.

Friday: Gates open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $10 per person.

Saturday: Gates open at 4 PM. Rides at 5 PM. Entry is $10 per person.

Sunday: Gates open at Noon. Rides from Noon-5 PM. Entry is FREE.

Ride Bracelets are Available at the Carnival

