Bayouland Ballroom offering free dance lessons in Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Put on your dancing shoes because Bayouland Ballroom is offering free country and western dance lessons in Westlake. Rody Broussard joined us this morning to give us the details.

Dancing is great exercise and helps get you prepared for all kinds of get-togethers and weddings.

The lessons will be every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall located at 1000 National Drive in Westlake.

Bayouland Ballroom Dance Studio is located at 809 Kirby Street, Suite 307, in Lake Charles. You can contact them at (337) 794-0819 for more information.

