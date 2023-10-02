50/50 Thursdays
“Vets Helping Vets” fundraiser begins Oct. 6 in New Llano

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association LA 6-1 will be holding several fundraising events this weekend to help support area veterans.

The non-profit organization is a motorcycle association consisting of combat veterans who organize to give back to other veterans, many of whom are disabled. This weekend is their biggest fundraiser of the year to help raise money for those efforts.

The “Vets Helping Vets” events begin on Friday, October 6, and continue through Sunday, October 8, at the American Legion Post 387 located at 426 Vernon St. in New Llano

On October 6, there will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. where veterans and their families can get to know members of the association.

On October 7, there will be a motorcycle ride. For those who want to participate, registration begins at 9 a.m. with kick stands going up at 10 a.m. There will be food, family activities, as well as a raffle before the closing ceremony at 1 p.m.

As part of the fundraiser on Saturday, there will also be a bikini bike wash.

Finally, on Sunday, October 8, the association will be holding a prayer breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.

